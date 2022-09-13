Jennifer Coolidge Looks as Fabulous as Tanya McQuoid at 2022 Emmy Awards

Watch : Emmys 2022: Why We're Excited for TV's Biggest Night

Jennifer Coolidge doesn't need to bend and snap to get our attention.

The 2022 Emmys nominee turned up to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, wearing a shimmering green off-the-shoulder dress. (See all the red carpet looks here and find out all the Emmys winners here.)

Coolidge won the prize for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, where she was nominated alongside White Lotus co-stars Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Sydney Sweeney and Natasha Rothwell.

Same goes for the men who starred in season one of Mike White's HBO series. Murray Bartlett won in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category, going up against co-stars Jake Lacy and Steve Zahn and Dopesick stars Will Poulter, Michael Stuhlbarg and Peter Sarsgaard, as well as Tom & Pammy's Seth Rogen.