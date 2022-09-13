Emmys 2022

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Jennifer Coolidge Looks as Fabulous as Tanya McQuoid at 2022 Emmy Awards

Emmys 2022 nominee Jennifer Coolidge showed up and showed out for the awards show, taking place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. Sept. 12.

By Cydney Contreras Sep 13, 2022 1:22 AMTags
Red CarpetAwardsEmmysCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: Emmys 2022: Why We're Excited for TV's Biggest Night

Jennifer Coolidge doesn't need to bend and snap to get our attention.

The 2022 Emmys nominee turned up to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, wearing a shimmering green off-the-shoulder dress. (See all the red carpet looks here and find out all the Emmys winners here.) 

Coolidge won the prize for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, where she was nominated alongside White Lotus co-stars Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Sydney Sweeney and Natasha Rothwell.

Same goes for the men who starred in season one of Mike White's HBO series. Murray Bartlett won in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category, going up against co-stars Jake Lacy and Steve Zahn and Dopesick stars Will PoulterMichael Stuhlbarg and Peter Sarsgaard, as well as Tom & Pammy's Seth Rogen

photos
2022 Emmys Parties: Star Sightings

And while The White Lotus was originally penned as a limited series, White is now gearing up for the release of its second season, which will be set in Italy. Set to premiere this October on HBO, season two will center on a new group of hotel guests, with the exception of Coolidge, who is reprising the role of Tanya McQuoid. 

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Emmys 2022 Winners: The Complete List

2

Drew Barrymore Breaks Down in Tears During Reunion With Ex Justin Long

3

Rapper PnB Rock Dead at 30 After Being Shot During Robbery

The actress previously shared that she was hesitant to agree to the Emmy-nominated role, partly because she had gained weight during the COVID-19 pandemic. "[I was] locked up with this very nice girl that I knew in New Orleans," the Legally Blonde star told People Sept. 1. "It was just very lonely times...and so she and I got obsessed with these vegan pizzas and we were eating a lot of them each day."

Cooldige continued, "You can sort of numb out any worry you have in the world if you just eat another pizza."

Despite her concerns about her weight, Coolidge agreed to join the cast and she has absolutely no regrets, as she had a lot of fun and made new friends. "I love the White Lotus group from the first season and they will be friends—hopefully they'll be my friends for the rest of life," she said, adding, "And White Lotus two has a very cool group too, and I witnessed some incredible acting performances."

Season two of The White Lotus premieres on HBO and HBO Max in October.

Take a look at more 2022 Emmy winners below.

Watch the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock followed by the Live From E!: Emmys After Party at 11 p.m. ET/PT on E!.
Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
WINNER: Ted Lasso
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The Dropout
WINNER: The White Lotus

Outstanding Competition Program

WINNER: Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Amazing Race
The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
WINNER: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series

Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, MAID
WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series

Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance
WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
WINNER: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Jane Adams, Hacks
Harriet Sansom, Hacks
Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis, Succession
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Martha Kelly, Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
WINNER: Lee You-mi, Squid Game

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Adrien Brody, Succession
James Cromwell, Succession
WINNER: Colman Domingo, Euphoria
Arian Moayed, Succession
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Connie Britton, The White Lotus
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

WINNER: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Outstanding Television Movie

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon
The Survivor
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Mediterranean
Cheer
WINNER: Love On The Spectrum U.S.
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked
Selling Sunset

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Love Is Blind
WINNER: Queer Eye
Shark Tank

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Emmys 2022 Winners: The Complete List

2

Drew Barrymore Breaks Down in Tears During Reunion With Ex Justin Long

3

Rapper PnB Rock Dead at 30 After Being Shot During Robbery

4

Jennifer Coolidge’s Emmys Speech Is a Masterclass in Comedy

5

Why Prince Harry Won't Wear Military Uniforms at Ceremonial Events