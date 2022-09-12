Jennifer Lawrence Gives Her Take on RHOBH Season 12 and "Evil" Erika Jayne

Bravo superfan Jennifer Lawrence has entered the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills chat.
Attending the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival to promote her upcoming film Causeway, the actress was asked about the Bravo series' 12th season, and in typical J-Law fashion, she didn't hold back.
"My biggest problem with this season is that it's just been boring and I think that Erika [Jayne] is evil," Lawrence told Variety of the RHOBH star who's been subject to several controversies and lawsuits involving her estranged husband, disgraced attorney Tom Girardi.
Lawrence added that Jayne's co-stars should step in and help Erika recognize how she's coming across on television, although one cast member did get some credit. "Lisa Rinna tried to look out for her," Lawrence said, noting that she "didn't do the Dorinda thing," referencing the season 10 episode of The Real Housewives of New York, during which none of Dorinda Medley's co-stars stopped her from drunkenly rambling with lipstick smeared on her face.
In the same interview, Lawrence's Causeway co-star Brian Tyree Henry also admitted to being a Real Housewives fan, though he was hesitant to hand out critiques like she did. "Don't drag me into this," he said. "I don't want Dorinda or Erika coming for me, we're good."
Henry was willing to give his take on two of Erika's RHOBH co-stars, though. Asked if Kathy Hilton should return for another season, both he and Lawrence gave an enthusiastic "yes." As for Sutton Stracke? Also "yes," albeit a much less excited one.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)