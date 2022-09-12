Jennifer Lawrence Gives Her Take on RHOBH Season 12 and "Evil" Erika Jayne

Watch : Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Name of Baby Boy With Cooke Maroney

Bravo superfan Jennifer Lawrence has entered the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills chat.

Attending the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival to promote her upcoming film Causeway, the actress was asked about the Bravo series' 12th season, and in typical J-Law fashion, she didn't hold back.

"My biggest problem with this season is that it's just been boring and I think that Erika [Jayne] is evil," Lawrence told Variety of the RHOBH star who's been subject to several controversies and lawsuits involving her estranged husband, disgraced attorney Tom Girardi.

Lawrence added that Jayne's co-stars should step in and help Erika recognize how she's coming across on television, although one cast member did get some credit. "Lisa Rinna tried to look out for her," Lawrence said, noting that she "didn't do the Dorinda thing," referencing the season 10 episode of The Real Housewives of New York, during which none of Dorinda Medley's co-stars stopped her from drunkenly rambling with lipstick smeared on her face.