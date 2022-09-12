Emmys 2022

How to watch the coverage on TV and online

Jennifer Lawrence Gives Her Take on RHOBH Season 12 and "Evil" Erika Jayne

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 just got a review from one of Bravo's biggest fans, Jennifer Lawrence. Hear the actress' thoughts on all the drama.

By Allison Crist Sep 12, 2022 9:22 PMTags
TVReality TVReal HousewivesBravoJennifer LawrenceThe Real Housewives Of Beverly HillsCelebritiesErika JayneNBCU
Watch: Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Name of Baby Boy With Cooke Maroney

Bravo superfan Jennifer Lawrence has entered the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills chat.

Attending the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival to promote her upcoming film Causeway, the actress was asked about the Bravo series' 12th season, and in typical J-Law fashion, she didn't hold back.

"My biggest problem with this season is that it's just been boring and I think that Erika [Jayne] is evil," Lawrence told Variety of the RHOBH star who's been subject to several controversies and lawsuits involving her estranged husband, disgraced attorney Tom Girardi.

Lawrence added that Jayne's co-stars should step in and help Erika recognize how she's coming across on television, although one cast member did get some credit. "Lisa Rinna tried to look out for her," Lawrence said, noting that she "didn't do the Dorinda thing," referencing the season 10 episode of The Real Housewives of New York, during which none of Dorinda Medley's co-stars stopped her from drunkenly rambling with lipstick smeared on her face.

photos
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Must-See Moments

In the same interview, Lawrence's Causeway co-star Brian Tyree Henry also admitted to being a Real Housewives fan, though he was hesitant to hand out critiques like she did. "Don't drag me into this," he said. "I don't want Dorinda or Erika coming for me, we're good."

Getty Images

Henry was willing to give his take on two of Erika's RHOBH co-stars, though. Asked if Kathy Hilton should return for another season, both he and Lawrence gave an enthusiastic "yes." As for Sutton Stracke? Also "yes," albeit a much less excited one.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Drew Barrymore Breaks Down in Tears During Reunion With Ex Justin Long

2

Why Prince Harry Won't Wear Military Uniforms at Ceremonial Events

3

Jacob Elordi to Play Elvis Presley in Upcoming Sofia Coppola Movie

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Drew Barrymore Breaks Down in Tears During Reunion With Ex Justin Long

2

Why Prince Harry Won't Wear Military Uniforms at Ceremonial Events

3

Jacob Elordi to Play Elvis Presley in Upcoming Sofia Coppola Movie

4

Gisele Bündchen Shows Support for Tom Brady Amid Marriage Rumors

5

Why Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Took a Break From IVF Journey