Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Red Carpet Debut With a Big Bang at 2022 Emmy Awards

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey brought their romance to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. See the Emmy-nominated couple cement their love by making their red carpet debut as a pair.

Watch: Emmys 2022: Why We're Excited for TV's Biggest Night

The flight attendant has arrived—and she isn't flying solo.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey stepped out on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, marking their official red carpet debut as a couple.

For the Sep. 12 event, Kaley sported a pink high-low gown by Dolce & Gabbana adorned with fabric flowers. Meanwhile, Tom donned a sharp black tuxedo. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

Kaley and Tom both nabbed nominations this year. Tonight, Kaley is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for The Flight Attendant. As for Tom, he scored a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Ozark. The honor—which was awarded at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 4—went to Colman Domingo for Euphoria.

Back in July, Tom and Kaley rejoiced in the news of each other's Emmys 2022 nominations, with Tom sharing a video of the moment he and Kaley learned that she was up for the award—her second Lead Actress nomination for the HBO Max series.

photos
Best Dressed Stars Ever at the Emmys

In the clip, which was shared to both Tom and Kaley's Instagram pages, the duo are seen sitting on the couch while listening for her name as the nominations rolled out. Once her name was called, Tom exclaimed, "Yes, baby!"

Kaley wrote in her caption, "to share this moment with my @tommypelphrey with his own deserved nomination… what a moment and we are so grateful."

Kaley and Tom made their romance Instagram official in May. Their relationship comes eight months after the 36-year-old announced she had parted ways from ex-husband Karl Cook after three years of marriage. Kaley was previously married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Since going public with her new man, Kaley has not been shy about sharing glimpses into her and Tom's relationship on the ‘gram, which includes celebrating Tom's 40th birthday with a big bang.

"To know you, is to truly adore you … the world lit up the day you were born," she wrote in her July 28 post. "I love you!! @tommypelphrey."

Flash forward to now and the pair have lit up the red carpet. Scroll on to see other couples who have turned the 2022 Emmys into date night.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Jimmy Kimmel, Molly McNearney
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images
Peter Sarsgaard, Maggie Gyllenhaal
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images
Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Naomi Scott, Adam Scott
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Jason Ritter, Melanie Lynskey
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Lauren Miller Rogen, Seth Rogen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Mark Hampton, Christina Ricci
Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Jason Ralph, Rachel Brosnahan
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Stephen Colbert, Evie Colbert
David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Keeley Hawes, Matthew Macfadyen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Mark Foster, Julia Garner
Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images
Patricia Arquette, Eric White
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Mare Winningham, Anthony Edwards
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Marian Wang, Vladimir Duthiers
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Travis Schuldt, Natalie Zea
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Vincent J. Hughes
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images
Robyn Peterman, Steve Zahn

