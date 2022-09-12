Every Dazzling Beauty Detail From Jason Wu's New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

Florals for spring? Groundbreaking...especially when it's in Jason Wu's hands.
The designer and Jason Wu Beauty founder showcased a whimsical spring/summer 2023 collection during New York Fashion Week. On Sept. 10, models traipsed down the runway in vibrant watercolor floral patterns, intricately beaded sheer dresses that mixed edginess with softness and dramatic draping that brought the wow factor.
Of course, Wu's fashion fantasy wasn't complete without the extra oomph of the hair and makeup, which were just as romantic as the clothes.
Olaplex ambassador Jimmy Paul gave models with longer hair sleek braided twists with the ends sticking out, while catwalkers with short styles had textured bobs and braids.
Backstage, Jimmy told E! News he used Olaplex's Broad Spectrum Chelating Treatment to "take out all the build up" and to help the models treat their hair since it's likely going to be put through the wringer during fashion month.
According to Jimmy, the finish of both the buns and bobs were meant to symbolize "easy New York," adding, "It looks very efficient, like they're running out."
The vibe of the hairstyles most certainly completement the effortless movement of the clothes, which swayed as the models strutted their stuff down the catwalk.
Meanwhile, Olaplex's VP of Global Education and Customer Experience Kathy Lewis insisted the brand works for everyone—on or off the runway.
"Every single one of our products works on every hair type," she told E! News backstage. "And it's repairing the hair while it's working."
