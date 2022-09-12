Kendall Jenner Explains How She Reacts to False Narratives About Herself and Her Family

Watch : Kendall Jenner Addresses Narrative About Kardashian Family

Kendall Jenner doesn't have time to keep up with false narratives.

After spending most of her life in the public eye, the model has seen all kinds of stories written about her and her family. But as she recently reflected, that doesn't make it any easier to see untrue things written about her out in the world.

"There's so many false narratives. So many people think they have you figured out when they don't even know the half of it, Jenner explained during the Sept. 12 episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty. "It can feel really unfair because that is not who I am. That can really get to me sometimes and that really sucks. But then looking at myself in the mirror and being like I know who I am, so why does anything else matter?"

She added, "Everything else is just noise."