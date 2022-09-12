Check Out Country Star Kane Brown's Cutest "Girl Dad" Moments

Emmys 2022

Emmys 2022

Kane Brown's favorite job? Being a father of two.

When the country music star isn't busy performing for thousands of fans on stage, he's got his hands full at home parenting his daughters—2-year-old Kingsley and 8-month-old Kodi—with wife Katelyn Brown.

The couple's parenting journey began not long after they tied the knot in 2018, as they welcomed their firstborn a year later in 2019. And after a few years of waiting, they became a family of four with the arrival of Kodi in Dec. 2021.

The "Be Like That" singer—who recently released his new album Different Man on Sept. 9—is always posting the most adorable pics of his kids on social media. Whether he's sharing funny videos with Kingsley or precious moments with his newborn, the artist's Instagram feed always puts a smile on fans' faces.

Kane even dished about his love of being a "girl dad" on the Sept. 12 episode of E!'s new digital series DRIVE!. Sharing that he was raised by his mother, aunt and grandmother growing up, the artist told host Austin J. Mills that they are the reason "why God gave me girls."

Don't miss new episodes of E!'s digital series DRIVE! every Monday at 8 a.m. PT on E! News' YouTube Channel.

Looking for a Monday pick-me-up? Check out some of Kane's cutest dad moments below.

Watch Kane's full DRIVE! episode above and catch new episodes Mondays at 8 a.m. on E! Online and E! News' YouTube page.

Family Time

The family of four has plenty of love to go around, as Katelyn shared this sweet family pic with fans on Instagram.

Fatherly Love

The only thing more important to Kane than music is family. He captioned this pic of his adorable kids, "My world."

Father of 2

Kane and Katelyn welcomed their second daughter, Kodi Jane Brown, in December 2021.

Nap Time

What better way to relax after a performance than nap time with your daughter?

Daddy's Biggest Fan

Kingsley didn't want to let go of her famous dad's leg, and Katelyn captured the sweet moment on her Instagram.

Out on the Water

Based on this pic, Kane was thrilled to take Kingsley on her first-ever boat ride in May 2021.

Always Be My Baby

"Forever and always baby girl," Kane captioned this sweet selfie with his firstborn on Instagram, complete with a red heart emoji.

Swim Lessons

Kingsley was in safe hands during a fun pool day with mom and dad in March 2021.

Hands to Hold

If this photo could be summed up in an emoji, it would be the heart eyes one. 

Football Friends

The new dad has found the perfect football-watching sidekick in his baby girl. 

Music to Our Ears

The country star recorded a song for his firstborn, on which he vowed to be "the best [dad] I can be."

Like Father, Like Daughter

Here's one hilarious way to prove your daughter looks just like you. 

A Kiss From Dad

Ok, this photo really needs a frame. 

Snacks for Kingsley

As the singer wrote on Instagram, "Kingsley's first @celtics game and almost first hotdog."

Don't miss new episodes of E!'s digital series DRIVE! every Monday at 8 a.m. PT on E! News' YouTube Channel and E! Online.

