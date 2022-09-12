Check Out Country Star Kane Brown's Cutest "Girl Dad" Moments

Watch : Kane Brown REVEALS Why He's a Different Man

Kane Brown's favorite job? Being a father of two.

When the country music star isn't busy performing for thousands of fans on stage, he's got his hands full at home parenting his daughters—2-year-old Kingsley and 8-month-old Kodi—with wife Katelyn Brown.

The couple's parenting journey began not long after they tied the knot in 2018, as they welcomed their firstborn a year later in 2019. And after a few years of waiting, they became a family of four with the arrival of Kodi in Dec. 2021.

The "Be Like That" singer—who recently released his new album Different Man on Sept. 9—is always posting the most adorable pics of his kids on social media. Whether he's sharing funny videos with Kingsley or precious moments with his newborn, the artist's Instagram feed always puts a smile on fans' faces.

Kane even dished about his love of being a "girl dad" on the Sept. 12 episode of E!'s new digital series DRIVE!. Sharing that he was raised by his mother, aunt and grandmother growing up, the artist told host Austin J. Mills that they are the reason "why God gave me girls."