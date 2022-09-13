Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Made Sure to Get Censored Once Again During Emmys Speech

Watch : Will Ted Lasso Come to an End After Season 3?

Brett Goldstein just scored big time.

At the 2022 Emmy Awards, held Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the Ted Lasso star took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series for his role as AFC Richmond's veteran soccer player Roy Kent in the Apple+ hit show.

The 42-year-old beat out his Ted Lasso co-star Nick Mohammed and Toheeb Jimoh, as well Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live), Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Henry Winkler (Barry) and Anthony Carrigan (Barry).

The win marks a back-to-back victory for the British actor who took home the Emmy in the same category in 2021.

During his 2022 speech, Brett channeled his foul-mouthed TV character, giving a cheeky shout-out to his family overseas.

"I'm really going to try not to swear," he said on stage. "The last time I was here, I was told not to swear and I did and I'm sorry. But it meant the feed got cut back home in the UK so my family never got to hear me say this so thank you for this second chance."

He added, "Mom, dad, Tara, I f--king love you, I really do. I'm so sorry, thank you very much."