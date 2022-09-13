Emmys 2022

Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Made Sure to Get Censored Once Again During Emmys Speech

Brett Goldstein channeled his fouled mouth Ted Lasso character Roy Kent while accepting the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series at the 2022 Emmys.

Brett Goldstein just scored big time.

At the 2022 Emmy Awards, held Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the Ted Lasso star took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series for his role as AFC Richmond's veteran soccer player Roy Kent in the Apple+ hit show.

The 42-year-old beat out his Ted Lasso co-star Nick Mohammed and Toheeb Jimoh, as well Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live), Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Henry Winkler (Barry) and Anthony Carrigan (Barry).

The win marks a back-to-back victory for the British actor who took home the Emmy in the same category in 2021.

During his 2022 speech, Brett channeled his foul-mouthed TV character, giving a cheeky shout-out to his family overseas.

"I'm really going to try not to swear," he said on stage. "The last time I was here, I was told not to swear and I did and I'm sorry. But it meant the feed got cut back home in the UK so my family never got to hear me say this so thank you for this second chance."

He added, "Mom, dad, Tara, I f--king love you, I really do. I'm so sorry, thank you very much."

Brett was originally hired as writer for Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis. According to Rolling Stone, Brett  felt such a kinship with this stoic tough character of Roy Kent that he emailed a self-taped audition of five scenes to the production team and ended up scoring him the role.

Recently, Brett teased that upcoming season of Ted Lasso could be its last 

"We are writing it like that," he told the UK's Sunday Times back in June. "It was planned as three."

She jokingly added, "Spoiler alert: everyone dies." 

As Dani always says, "Football is life!"

Apple TV+

Ted always knows the right thing to say. Case in point: "I promise you there is something worse out there than being sad, and that's being alone and being sad. Ain't no one in this room alone."

Apple TV+

"If you care about someone, and you got a little love in your heart," Ted reminds us, "there ain't nothing you can't get through together." Cue the tears!

Colin Hutton/Apple TV+

We never thought we'd say this but Roy Kent actually gives some pretty solid relationship advice: "You deserve someone who makes you feel like you've been struck by f--king lightning. Don't you dare settle for fine."

Apple Tv +

Dr. Lasso is in, and he prescribes some sugary goodness—biscuits, to be specific. "I come bearing sweet treats to numb the sting of defeat."

Courtesy of Apple TV+

And when you need a little bit of perspective, Ted has a quote for that too: "For me, success is not about the wins and losses. It's about helping these young fellas be the best versions of themselves on and off the field."

