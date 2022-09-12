2022 Emmys Host Kenan Thompson Promises Awards Will Be a "Party"

Watch : Kenan Thompson to Host Emmys 2022!

Kenan Thompson is as cool as a cucumber heading into his Emmys hosting duties.

"I'm super ready," the comedian exclusively told E! News ahead of emceeing the 74th Annual Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. "I can't wait. I'm super pumped."

The Saturday Night Live veteran promises he will "keep the party atmosphere going" throughout the show with a "fun, high energy," adding, "I know it's a long day and a long program, but I think that's going to be my main focus so it doesn't feel so tasking. It should feel like a celebration."

When it comes to the night's big nominees, Kenan shared, "I'm excited for Abbot Elementary, I'm excited for Quinta [Brunson]. I'm excited for a lot of shows. It's nice to see Barry back. Ted Lasso's having a super moment…Maisel is back. All these people are still doing very high caliber work, which is nice to see."