Quinta Brunson's Makeup Artist Shares the Secrets Behind the Actress' A-Plus Emmys Look

Watch : Quinta Brunson "Feels Good" About Representing Teachers on TV

School is officially in session—and we're more than ready to learn.



For the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12, Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson showed up and outshined in more ways than one. The actress—who made history as the first Black woman to earn three Emmy nods in one year—dazzled on the red carpet when she wore a shimmering chocolate dress with high slit by Dolce and Gabbana. (See every look from the red carpet here.)

"I wanted nice, brown, beautiful, teeny tiny Jessica Rabbit," Quinta told Laverne Cox during Live From E!.



Her look was made complete by her effortless makeup. And as the 32-year-old's go-to makeup artist, Renée Loiz noted, the final product is all by design. "Quinta usually lets me have creative control, but I do keep in mind that she doesn't like to wear heavy makeup, so I made sure this look still looks like her, just elevated," Renée exclusively told E! News. "She has beautiful eyes, so that's where I want the focus to be."



As for choosing the right shades, chalk that up to extensive planning. "Her dress was bronze, copper and gold," she said. "So, I definitely wanted to play into those colors to really complement her Emmys glam look."