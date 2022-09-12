Emmys 2022

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
Quinta Brunson's Makeup Artist Shares the Secrets Behind the Actress' A-Plus Emmys Look

Quinta Brunson made history with her 2022 Emmy nominations and she had the perfect look to match a golden night. Find out the secrets behind her show-stopping look from her makeup artist, Renée Loiz.

School is officially in session—and we're more than ready to learn.
 
For the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12, Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson showed up and outshined in more ways than one. The actress—who made history as the first Black woman to earn three Emmy nods in one year—dazzled on the red carpet when she wore a shimmering chocolate dress with high slit by Dolce and Gabbana. (See every look from the red carpet here.)

"I wanted nice, brown, beautiful, teeny tiny Jessica Rabbit," Quinta told Laverne Cox during Live From E!.
 
Her look was made complete by her effortless makeup. And as the 32-year-old's go-to makeup artist, Renée Loiz noted, the final product is all by design. "Quinta usually lets me have creative control, but I do keep in mind that she doesn't like to wear heavy makeup, so I made sure this look still looks like her, just elevated," Renée exclusively told E! News. "She has beautiful eyes, so that's where I want the focus to be."
 
As for choosing the right shades, chalk that up to extensive planning. "Her dress was bronze, copper and gold," she said. "So, I definitely wanted to play into those colors to really complement her Emmys glam look."

Getting a look at what Quinta will wear is key. "That way I can get my creative juices flowing and think about what colors I want to use on her," she explained. "The texture of the dress, color, style, and length are where I get my inspiration from."

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

And, at the end of the day, it takes a village. "I also chat with the wardrobe stylist and hairstylist to see what they're thinking and share my thoughts with them," Renée shared. "I like to work together as a team to ensure it's a collaborative effort and we have not only our thoughts in mind, but Quinta's vision as well."

But what about maintaining that perfect look throughout the big night? Well, it's the work before an event that makes all the difference.

"Having a proper skin care routine beforehand helps clear up any texture or breakouts and lends to a smooth canvas for makeup," she said. "OLAY Vitamin C + Peptide Serum is what I used in the morning, and I'll apply this before any makeup. This product has my favorite ingredient, niacinamide, which helps to even out the skin, but it also works great as a primer before applying other products. When she's ready for makeup, I'll spray Youthforia Pregame Setting Spray to prime her skin."

And the work doesn't stop there. "I recommended using OLAY Retinol24 + Peptide Night Moisturizer for skin prep so that her skin wakes up looking smoother and brighter and ready for all of the upcoming glam moments," Renée noted. "Following a skin care routine is something she is consistent in doing now."
 
As for what it's like completing glam for a multihyphenate? There are simply too many reasons to count.
 
"She is such a sweet and genuine person and cares about not only her castmates but also her glam team," Renée shared. "She's become like my little sister and I'm so excited to see her continue to grow in her amazing career."
 
