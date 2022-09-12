See King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew Unite for Queen's Royal Procession

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Begins Its Final Journey

Queen Elizabeth II's four children are standing united to mourn their mother's passing.

On Sept. 12, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew walked together behind the procession of the late monarch's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles Cathedral on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The siblings walked quietly behind the hearse as it carried the Queen's flag-draped coffin to the church for a service of thanksgiving in commemoration of her historic 70-year reign.

Charles, Anne and Edward all donned military uniforms during the procession. However, Andrew wore a suit. The Navy veteran has been barred from wearing his military garments until his mother's final vigil at Westminster Hall because he us a non-working member of the royal family.

In January, Andrew was stripped of his military affiliations and Royal patronages by the Queen after being sued by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged that the Duke of York sexually abused her when she was 17 years old. (In a 2019 interview with BBC, Andrew denied Virginia's sexual assault claims, and in Feb. 2022, Andrew and Virginia settled out of court.)