Why Brie Larson Doesn’t Know if She’ll Be Returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Captain Marvel may not be assembling alongside the Avengers much longer.
Brie Larson, who plays the superhero (a.k.a Carol Dangers) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently indicated her time with the franchise may be coming to an end. During Disney's D23 Expo, the actress seemed unsure when asked how long she think she'll play Captain Marvel in the MCU, pointing to internet trolls not wanting to see her return.
"I don't know, I don't know," Larson told Variety Sept. 10. "Does anyone want me to do it again? I don't know. I really don't know. I don't have the answer to that."
The Room actress was at the convention to preview her next MCU entry, 2023's The Marvels, alongside Iman Vellani, who plays Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Paris, who plays Monica Rambeau. Just one day later, the Oscar-winning actress further referenced online detractors, posting a photo of the cast alongside The Marvels director Nia DaCosta.
"*trolls combust*" Larson captioned the photo, referencing the backlash towards her and Vellani, whose superhero debut was review-bombed shortly after its release earlier this summer.
Though Captain Marvel is the seventh-highest-grossing MCU film of the 29 released films, the movie was plagued by sexist comments both before and after its 2019 premiere.
Regardless of Larson's comments, we'll being seeing even more of Captain Marvel soon: In addition to The Marvels, Larson is also slated to appear in 2025's Avengers: Secret Wars. The Marvels is set to pick up where Ms. Marvel left off—with an unexpected post-credits scene in which Larson and Vellani's characters were switched, leaving Captain Marvel in Jersey City, New Jersey.
The Marvels will premiere in theaters on July 28, 2023.