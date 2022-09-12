High School Musical 4 Is Finally Happening—With a Twist

It's gonna be a high school reunion to remember.

At last, High School Musical fans can rejoice in anticipation of the long awaited upcoming fourth movie, but with an epic plot twist we didn't know we needed. In its fourth season, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series we will witness High School Musical 4: The Reunion shooting right on the campus of their beloved high school.

Per Disney, "On their first day back, the principal announces that Disney has decided to make the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie on location at their beloved high school, and our Wildcats will be playing featured extras in the movie."

Fan favorite Corbin Bleu appeared in season three, so there's high hopes for more appearances from High School Musical OG's. The timing of HSMTMTS' season four announcement is especially curious, coming just months after Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens each visited the Salt Lake City, Utah, school High School Musical filmed at. At the time Efron posted a photo standing in front of the well-known location captioned" "Don't you… Forget about me."

Never that Zach!