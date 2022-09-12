UFC Fighter Elias Theodorou Dead at 34 After Cancer Battle

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The MMA world is mourning the loss of one of its stars.

Elias Theodorou, a Canadian mixed martial artist, who also competed for the UFC throughout his career, died on Sept. 11 at the age of 34 after a private battle with liver cancer. Theodorou's rep confirmed the tragic news to a TSN broadcaster, who shared the statement on social media.

"Sadly, a representative of Elias Theodorou has confirmed earlier reports that he has passed away at age 34," Aaron Bronsteter of The Sports Network in Canada tweeted. "Theodorou was privately battling Stage 4 liver cancer and had only told a select group of people of his diagnosis."

Theodorou began his MMA career in 2011, earning an impressive 11 consecutive victories before competing in the UFC. Overall, he fought in 22 MMA matches in his career, with his most recent win over being a victory over Bryan Baker last December.

In the later years of his career, Theodorou became a vocal advocate of allowing fighters to use medical cannabis in-sport.