Come and Get a Look at Selena Gomez's Dazzling 2022 Emmys Dress

From Only Murders in the Building to only fabulous style from Selena Gomez at the 2022 Emmys.

The singer, arriving fashionably late, entered the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12 in a stunning white gown by Celine that was guaranteed to turn heads. To complete the look, which featured an open back, the 30-year-old accessorized with a pop of color: dangling emerald earrings. (See every jaw-dropping look from the red carpet here.)

In addition, Selena's glam complemented her chic ensemble, with hairstylist Marissa Marino telling E! News, "We wanted something clean on the sides but we kept volume in the front to give it a bit of a retro feel." Products from Moroccanoil were used to ensure her updo would stay put throughout the night.

Not only is the A-lister presenting tonight, but she also stars in and is an executive producer of Only Murders in the Building, which is up for Outstanding Comedy Series. In fact, the Hulu hit received 17 Emmy nominations this year.