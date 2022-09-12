Why Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Took a Break From Their IVF Journey

While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker still hope to grow their family, they've pressed pause on one step in their journey.
The Kardashians star, 43, discussed why she and the blink-182 drummer, 46, are taking a step back from their in vitro fertilization process.
"We started an IVF journey, but I stopped," Kourtney told WSJ. Magazine in an interview released Sept. 12. "It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married."
Kourtney and Travis—who tied the knot in Italy in May—documented the ups and downs of their experience with IVF on last season of The Kardashians. Fans also saw the Poosh founder and the musician explore other options and at one point do an Ayurvedic Panchakarma cleanse, which Kourtney told WSJ. Magazine involves "no sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar" for five days.
"It's to reset your body," she said. "You do all of that—and it's cleaning out [the toxins from] your tissues. And then you go into this spa and do treatments every day for four hours. Everything is very ritualistic and has a purpose, and it's fascinating. I was doing it mostly for cleansing my body [in preparation to] hopefully have a baby."
Kourtney is already mom to kids Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick 10, and Reign Disick, 7, who she shares with her ex Scott Disick. Travis also welcomed son Landon Barker, 18, and daughter Alabama Barker, 16, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya. And Kourtney and Travis love making memories with their blended family.
"We have family dinner once a week at home with a chef and then besides that I love to have one-on-one time with my kids," she told WSJ. Magazine. "I try to either take them out to dinner or take them out to lunch. So, I probably go out four times a week. I love Travis and I love to go out to dinner, just us."
And while they're holding off on IVF for now, they are starting a new chapter. Kourtney told the publication she's launching a line of edible supplements called Lemme. She's also gearing up for season two of The Kardashians, which premieres on Hulu Sept. 22. The trailer teases Kourtney and Travis' road to the altar. But will fans get to see the wedding?
"We don't know yet," she replied. "I have hours and hours and hours of footage. I don't know if we're going to keep it for home video or share it with the world."