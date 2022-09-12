Teen Girl Shares Why She Wanted to "Welcome" Meghan Markle With Hug After Queen's Death

Watch : Prince William & Kate Middleton Reunite With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has left an unforgettable impression on a young girl.

As the Duchess of Sussex—along with her husband Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton—greeted a crowd of well-wishers during their walkabout outside Windsor Castle following Queen Elizabeth II's death, she hugged a teen girl, who is now opening up about what led to that now-viral moment.

"We were just waiting for her to come, and she just came near me and asked my name, and how my day was, how long I was waiting," the 14-year-old British girl told CNN Sept. 11. "I asked if she could have a hug, and she hugged me back."

The teen added, "It was just quite an amazing moment. I'm still shaking now. I really can't explain what the feeling was when she did it, but it was really nice."

When CNN correspondent Scott McLean asked the young girl why felt compelled to hug Meghan, she responded, "because I look up to her in some ways, and it just felt like it was the right thing to do."