Gisele Bündchen Sends Supportive Message to Tom Brady Amid Marriage Rumors

Gisele Bündchen will always be Tom Brady's number one fan.

On Sept. 11, the seven-time Super Bowl champ played in his first post-retirement NFL game since re-joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this year. And although the supermodel wasn't in attendance, it's clear that Bündchen was focused on cheering on her husband throughout the game.

"Let's go @TomBrady!," she tweeted on Sept. 11, adding, "Let's go Bucs!"

Bündchen's message comes amid reports that the long-term couple has been experiencing marriage troubles since Brady decided to return to football earlier this year. Neither Brady nor Bündchen, nor their reps, have publicly commented on the rumors.

In early September, Brady opened up about balancing work and family life (the football star shares son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, with his wife and son John, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan) amid his return to the NFL.

"When I was 25, all I did was think about football. That was my life," he shared during the Sept. 5 episode of the Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast. "It was eat, sleep, drink football. It was my profession; it was my career."