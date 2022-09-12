Emmys 2022

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Emmys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Before the 2022 Emmys kick off with host Kenan Thompson, see what the biggest TV stars are wearing on the red carpet as they arrive at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Watch: BEST Emmys Fashion Moments: Zendaya, Kristen Bell & More

If they wowed you on the small screen, wait until they step on the red carpet.

On Sept. 12, the biggest actors and actresses in Hollywood are coming together for the 2022 Emmys at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the live award show is set to honor the best shows of the past year in multiple genres. Succession leads the pack in the drama series category with 25 nods, followed by HBO Max's hit Euphoria, which earned 16. Following close behind would be comedy series contenders, Ted Lasso, scooping 20 nominations, with Hacks and Only Murders in the Building right behind, respectively earning 17 apiece.  

While acceptance speeches and A-list presenters are enough for fans to tune in, it's impossible not to mention the red carpet.

Your favorite nominees like Kaley Cuoco, Quinta BrunsonReese Witherspoon and Zendaya are expected to wow with their fashionable looks. After all, it's not every Monday you get invited to an award show.

Keep scrolling to see all the designer dresses, stunning jewelry and must-see fashion moments in our massive red carpet gallery updating throughout the night.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Jake Lacy

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Juno Temple

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Kaley Cuoco

In Dolce & Gabbana, styled by Brad Goreski

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

In Armani Privé

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Rosario Dawson

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Adam Scott

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Sasheer Zamata

In Tarik Ediz

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Taron Egerton

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chandra Wilson

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Sarah Paulson

In Louis Vuitton

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sebastian Stan

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Vanessa Bayer

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Tramell Tillman

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Nicole Byer

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Kumail Nanjiani

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

In Armani Privé Couture, styled by Elizabeth Stewart

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Zedd

In Dolce & Gabbana

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Angela Bassett

David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

John Legend

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Zendaya

In Valentino, styled by Law Roach

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Trevor Noah

In Gucci, styled by Jason Bolden

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

In Oscar de la Renta, styled by Molly Dickson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Julia Garner

In Gucci, styled by Elizabeth Saltzman

Trae Patton/NBC

Brendan Hunt

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

J. Smith Cameron

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alex Borstein

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Christopher Meloni

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Mariska Hargitay

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

In Naeem Khan

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Rachel Brosnahan

In Pamella Roland 

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family) 

Watch the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock followed by the Live From E!: Emmys After Party at 11 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

