Julia Fox and Heidi Klum Bring Their Kids as They Showcase Daring Styles at NYFW Events

Both Julia Fox and Heidi Klum made New York Fashion Week a family affair.

On Sept. 10, the Uncut Gems actress, known for her daring styles and past relationship with Kanye West, attended the Elena Velez fashion show with her 20-month-old son Valentino. Julia and the child, who she shares with ex Peter Artemiev, twinned in black outfits, with the star wearing her signature eyeliner, a dress and thigh-high boots and her toddler sporting a romper.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Heidi and her eldest daughter Leni Olumi Klum, 18, attended the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards 2022. The supermodel-turned-TV personality and the teen, who is also a model, sat with Tim Gunn, Heidi's longtime friend, former Project Runway co-star and current co-host of Amazon Prime Video's fashion competition series Making the Cut.

Heidi wore a multi-colored, fringed, cut-out Zuhair Murad mini dress and strappy pink metallic sandals to the event, while her daughter sported a strapless, silver sequined flared mini dress with a thin pink sash and silver sandals.