Julia Fox and Heidi Klum Bring Their Kids as They Showcase Daring Styles at NYFW Events

See photos of Julia Fox and her son twinning, Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni as well as other celebs at New York Fashion Week events.

Both Julia Fox and Heidi Klum made New York Fashion Week a family affair.

On Sept. 10, the Uncut Gems actress, known for her daring styles and past relationship with Kanye West, attended the Elena Velez fashion show with her 20-month-old son Valentino. Julia and the child, who she shares with ex Peter Artemiev, twinned in black outfits, with the star wearing her signature eyeliner, a dress and thigh-high boots and her toddler sporting a romper.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Heidi and her eldest daughter Leni Olumi Klum, 18, attended the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards 2022. The supermodel-turned-TV personality and the teen, who is also a model, sat with Tim Gunn, Heidi's longtime friend, former Project Runway co-star and current co-host of Amazon Prime Video's fashion competition series Making the Cut

Heidi wore a multi-colored, fringed, cut-out Zuhair Murad mini dress and strappy pink metallic sandals to the event, while her daughter sported a strapless, silver sequined flared mini dress with a thin pink sash and silver sandals.

"So much fun at the @dailyfrontrow fashion media awards," Heidi wrote on her Instagram Story regarding the event, whose other celebrity guests included Gigi Hadid, Christine Quinn and Doja Cat.

See photos of Julia and her son, Heidi and Leni and other stars at New York Fashion Week events below:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW
Julia Fox & Valentino

Julia Fox and her son attend the Elena Velez fashion show.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Heidi Klum & Leni Olumi Klum

The supermodel and TV personality appears with her daughter at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Christine Quinn
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Gigi Hadid
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Tim Gunn, Heidi Klum & Leni Olumi Klum
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Karen Elson & Amber Valletta
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Doja Cat
Fairchild Archive/WWD via Getty Images
Madonna
Fairchild Archive/WWD via Getty Images
Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker
Fairchild Archive/WWD via Getty Images
James Harden & Flo Milli
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Cristin Milioti
Rob Kim/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Katie Holmes
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Iris Apatow & Maude Apatow
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Linda Evangelista
Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Bella Hadid
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Lila Grace Moss Hack
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Rachel Brosnahan
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Chloe Bailey
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Bella Hadid
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Lori Harvey
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Lily Allen
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Karlie Kloss
Raymond Hall/GC Images
LaLa Anthony & Kim Kardashian
Sean Zanni/Getty Images for FENDI
Christy Turlington, Amber Valletta, Kate Moss & Shalom Harlow
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Anne Wintour
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Grace Jones
Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Ciara
Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Runway 7
Kate Beckinsale
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Vogue
Julia Fox

