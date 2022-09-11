5 Things Connor Jessup Can’t Live Without

We interviewed Connor Jessup because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The Netflix TV series Locke and Key is based on the popular comic book series written by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. Connor Jessup plays the lead character Tyler Locke. You may also recognize him playing opposite of Regina King in the show American Crime. He's also acted in Steven Spielberg's post-apocalyptic TV series Falling Skies.

Get to know more about Connor beyond his acclaimed roles with the must-have items that he cannot live without, including his favorite book, a wireless speaker, and a t-shirt with a meaningful message.

You can watch all three seasons of the show Locke & Key via the Netflix streaming platform.