Pete Davidson's Sister Casey Pays Tribute to Their Dad on 9/11

Watch : How Pete Davidson Brought His Real-Life Trauma to New Flick

Gone but not forgotten.

On the 21st anniversary of 9/11, Pete Davidson's sister Casey Davidson shared an emotional tribute to their dad Scott Davidson, who lost his life in the terrorist attacks.

"This year more then ever I wish you could be here," she wrote on Instagram Sept. 11, along with a black-and-white photograph of her wearing Scott's firefighter uniform. "We miss you, we celebrate you and we remember you every day. Proud to be your caseygirl."

The 33-year was one of the many first responders killed in the line of duty on that fateful day back in 2001. Casey was just 3 years old at the time of her dad's death, while Pete was 7.

The Saturday Night Live alum was profoundly affected by the loss, telling the The New York Times in 2019 the tragedy was "overwhelming" and that he ended up acting out in school as a result of the trauma.