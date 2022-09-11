Lea Michele Says She Has COVID-19 and Will Be Absent From Broadway's Funny Girl for 10 Days

There's nothing funny about coronavirus.
Lea Michele has announced she has tested positive for COVID-19, four days after beginning her leading role as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway. As a result, she will be forced to miss several performances.
The actress shared the disappointing news on her Instagram Stories explaining that she must quarantine as she recovers.
"In following production protocol I cannot return to the theater for 10 days," she wrote on Sept. 10. "Thankfully staying home today and catching this early protected so many members of our company from being exposed."
The Glee alum shared she wasn't the only one at the theater battling the virus.
"Funny Girl has been and still is tackling a tremendous wave of COVID with close to a dozen company members currently out," she continued. "We are almost on the other side of this and our swings and understudies are doing such an incredible job to keep our show on its feet."
She added, "This week has been a dream come true and I cannot wait to get back — You better get ready. See you soon."
Lea, 36, previously pulled out of her Sept. 10 matinee and evening after showing "early signs" of the coronavirus.
"I'm devastated to say that due to early signs and symptoms of COVID and an inconclusive test result — due to the production's safety protocols I'm not allowed to perform for today's shows," she wrote on her Instagram Stories, along with a broken heart emoji. "[Standby] Julie [Benko] is going to crush it today as Fanny—as are all of our amazing understudies who have stepped up so incredibly this week while we battle a very intense covid outbreak in our theater."
Lea is slated to return to the show on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
The actress took over the Fanny Brice role—based on a real person and first portrayed by her idol, Barbra Streisand, in 1964—from Beanie Feldstein, who left the current Broadway revival early after just three months with mixed reviews.
On her opening night, Sept. 6, an eyewitness told E! News that Lea received four standing ovations during the first act alone.
Another eyewitness told E! News the energy in the room "was crazy," adding, "The audience was losing their minds at pretty much anything Lea did."