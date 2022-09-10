Derek Jeter's 3 Daughters Join Him At Yankee Stadium During Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Watch : Derek Jeter Talks Fall Out With Alex Rodriguez in New Docu-Series

A grand slam family affair.

Derek Jeter was honored at his National Baseball Hall of Fame tribute ceremony on Sept. 9 at Yankees Stadium where he was joined by his wife Hannah Jeter and their three daughters.

Before the New York Yankees took on the Tampa Bay Rays, video showed the couple arriving to the field on a golf cart with Bella Raine, 5, Story Grey, 3 and River Rose, 9 months. Derek—who was officially inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame last fall—wore a sharp navy suit while Hannah, 32, wore a chic black one-shoulder ensemble. The three girls were adorably dressed in white with pink hair accessories.

During the 48 year-old's speech, Bella and Story stood right next to their dad who at one point, turned to his daughters and said, "I told you this place was special." His oldest then gave him an animated reply and continued to goof off with her sister as Derek finished his speech.