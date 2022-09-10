Derek Jeter's 3 Daughters Join Him At Yankee Stadium During Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

A grand slam family affair.
Derek Jeter was honored at his National Baseball Hall of Fame tribute ceremony on Sept. 9 at Yankees Stadium where he was joined by his wife Hannah Jeter and their three daughters.
Before the New York Yankees took on the Tampa Bay Rays, video showed the couple arriving to the field on a golf cart with Bella Raine, 5, Story Grey, 3 and River Rose, 9 months. Derek—who was officially inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame last fall—wore a sharp navy suit while Hannah, 32, wore a chic black one-shoulder ensemble. The three girls were adorably dressed in white with pink hair accessories.
During the 48 year-old's speech, Bella and Story stood right next to their dad who at one point, turned to his daughters and said, "I told you this place was special." His oldest then gave him an animated reply and continued to goof off with her sister as Derek finished his speech.
Ahead of the Yankees legend's big night, his daughters made it clear they were more excited about the ballpark snacks than the tribute ceremony. In a video shared to his Twitter, Derek asked what his girls wanted to see during the celebratory night, to which one replied, "I want to eat ice cream."
The retired athlete then asked if they wanted to go on the field with the players.
"I'm not a good baseball player," one daughter said. "I don't want to break my leg like you did."
Laughing at her honesty, Derek replied, "I don't think you have to worry about that, but thanks for your concern."
Derek was officially inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in September 2021 at a ceremony in Cooperstown, New York, where he gave a sweet shoutout to his family who were on hand to celebrate the major milestone.
"My girls, Hannah, Bella and Story. You know, this day puts an exclamation point on my playing career, which was my first dream," he said at the time. "You know, through you all, with you all, I'm living another one."
Although his daughters—who were born after Derek's 2014 retirement—didn't get to see their dad on the field, he shared that he's looking forward to telling his children the important lessons he learned throughout his career.
"Bella and Story, I want you to know that your dad was far from perfect. I've made my fair share of mistakes on and off the field," he explained. "You know, I have zero regrets in my career, other than the fact that I didn't get to share it with you."