Kate Middleton Shares Prince Louis' Heartbreaking Words About Queen Elizabeth After Her Death

Watch : Prince William's Heartbreaking Message to Queen Elizabeth II

At age 4, Prince Louis brought to mind a beautiful and heartbreaking scene following the loss of Queen Elizabeth.

While greeting supporters of the late monarch at Windsor Castle on Sept. 10, the boy's mother Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales (formerly Duchess of Cambridge), relayed her youngest son's words to her about his paternal great-grandmother.

One well-wisher, Banita Ranow, said Kate told a group of children, "Louis said at least Grannie is with great grandpa now," the Sunday Times reported. Banita said the princess was "welling up" as she spoke, according to the outlet.

The queen died at age 96 on Sept. 8. She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, who passed away at age 99 in 2021.

At Windsor Castle, Kate was accompanied by husband and now-heir to the throne, Prince William, with whom she also shares children Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince George, 9, who, according to a 2016 ITV documentary interview with the princess, called the monarch "Gan-Gan" when he was a toddler.