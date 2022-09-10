Dixie D'Amelio Shaves Her Head to Debut Her Most Drastic Hair Transformation

Dixie D'Amelio is all the buzz at New York Fashion Week.
The influencer shocked fans when she showed up to the Harper's Bazaar Global Icons Party on Sept. 9 with a shaved head. Along with the new 'do, Dixie rocked a custom Etro gown featuring a halter neck and sexy side cut-outs.
Ahead of the event, the 21-year-old documented the transformation in a YouTube video, saying at one point, "I've wanted to do this since sixth grade."
She explained in the clip, "I just want like, to restart," later adding, "We're gonna make it a moment."
Mulling over the major decision one last time, the TikTok star reminded herself that it's just hair that can always grow back.
"Everyone who I've told is like, ‘Oh, that's going to be dope,'" she continued. "And if someone doesn't like it, then who cares."
She added, "I just want to be a cool girl."
Dixie's sister Charlie D'Amelio was on hand for the transformation, but the 18-year-old made it clear she would never try the style because, as she explained, "I don't have a strong jawline."
Their mom Heidi D'Amelio though was totally supportive of her daughter's new look, sharing that she once shaved her head when she was younger.
"I'm so excited. It was very liberating," she said. "You know what I did get a lot? A lot of people asked me, like, ‘Oh, are you going through something?'"
Dixie acknowledged how some may interpret her severe hairstyle. While she admitted that she has been sad recently, she said, "I don't want anyone to think I'm having a mental breakdown."
Lately, rumors have swirled that Dixie may have split with her longtime boyfriend Noah Beck after he failed to show up to her Las Vegas birthday celebration in August. The pair have remained coy about their relationship status, however they did address it in the newest trailer for season two of Hulu's The D'Amelio Show.
"People who follow us," Dixie says in the clip released earlier this month, "think they have a right to know everything that's going on in our lives."
"This isn't something that other 20-year-olds have to go through," Noah adds. "They're not in the public eye, like we are."
The scene ends on a cliffhanger, with Dixie starting to say that "The status of our relationship is..." before a series of tweets cover the screen.
Fans will have to wait to see how drama shakes out when season two of The D'Amelio Show drops its first two episodes on Hulu Sept. 28.