How Old Dominion's Big Summer Set Them Up for One Sweet Future

Life is short and Old Dominion is here to make it sweet.

This summer, the band traveled the country as part of Kenny Chesney's massive stadium tour. Now, the group is looking back on their unforgettable season while also preparing for a bright future ahead.

"This tour has really set us up. It's ours to screw up now," lead singer Matthew Ramsey exclusively shared with E! News. "I feel like we gained a lot of fans and a lot of momentum and now we have to capitalize on that."