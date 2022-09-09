Burberry and Raf Simons Cancel London Fashion Week Shows After Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II Updates: Mourning, Funeral & Royal Succession

For some brands, the crown comes before the clothes.

Ahead of London Fashion Week—which runs from Sept. 16 through Sept. 20—brands, such as Burberry and Raf Simons, announced that they would cancel their shows following Queen Elizabeth II's death on Sept. 8.

According to The Business of Fashion, the labels didn't disclose whether or not they planned to reschedule their presentations for their spring/summer 2023 collections.

"As the country enters a period of official mourning, we will pause during this time of great sadness," the Raf Simons team said in a statement, per the outlet. "We will take this time to respect the legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and her 70 years on the throne. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and the people of the Commonwealth."

Burberry also issued a statement, telling Hypbae, "As a mark of respect, we have taken the decision to cancel our SS23 runway show due to take place on 17 September in London. We hope to see you in the near future."