Hear the Moment British Airways Pilot Announced the Queen's Death to Passengers Before Landing in London

Passengers on a British Airways flight from Miami to London learned about the Queen’s death after the pilot made an announcement mid-flight. Watch the emotional moment here.

Moment British Airways Pilot Announced Queen Elizabeth's Death

News of Queen Elizabeth II's passing led to a pensive moment aboard flight 208.

During a British Airways flight on Sept. 8, the pilot informed passengers and crew mid-flight about Her Majesty's death. In a clip posted by Tim Jones, viewers hear the pilot say, "This is an incredibly sad day for all of us on British Airways. Our thoughts are with the entire royal family as we grieve her immeasurable loss."

The speaker continued, "Since her accession to the throne, Her Majesty has visited 116 countries and we are honored that she flew with us for many of her historically momentous trips."

During the emotional moment, the pilot acknowledged the impact the Queen made on many crew members.

"Many of your crew today have fond memories of her travels and these are moments we will always cherish," he said. "Her Majesty, for so long, has shown immense resilience and encouraged us to stand together to face difficult times."

He concluded, "So now we proudly stand together with the United Kingdom to thank her for her service and bid her farewell," before inviting passengers and crew to join in a moment of silence to honor the late Queen."

The Queen's eldest son, King Charles, will now take the thrown after Her Majesty's record-breaking 70-year reign.

On Sept. 9, the King addressed the nation, expressing his "profound sorrow" following the death of his mother on Sept. 8 at age 96.

"I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow," the monarch stated. "Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen, my beloved Mother, was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example."

King Charles concluded his speech with a promise to his country, saying, "Queen Elizabeth had a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today."
 

