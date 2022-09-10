Nordstrom's Summer Sale Ends Soon—Don't Miss These Major Discounts on Clothing, Beauty, Home & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you haven't had the chance to check out Nordstrom's big summer sale, the time to do so is now! It's the last weekend to shop all the amazing deals on fashion, beauty and home. There are over 31,000 items included in the sale, and you can find discounts up to 80% off! Whether you're looking for new workwear for your RTO or you just can't resist a sale on designer brands, Nordstrom's Summer Sale is one you don't want to miss.

Wondering what you can find at the Nordstrom Summer Sale? Well, if you're on a budget, there are quite a few things you can get for under $50. For instance, we found this cozy, relaxed fit Vince Camuto pullover sweater for $46. We even came across this classic ribbed cardigan from BP. for just $15!

Not only can you find budget-friendly items, you can also score some seriously good discounts on brands you love like Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Free People, Madewell, Natori, Sam Edelman, Jeffrey Campbell, and Good American, among many, many others.

The Nordstrom Summer Sale ends on September 12, which means you don't have a lot of time left to shop. Since there are thousands of items to go through, we picked out a few pieces worth adding to your bag. Check those out below.