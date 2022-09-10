Nordstrom's Summer Sale Ends Soon—Don't Miss These Major Discounts on Clothing, Beauty, Home & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you haven't had the chance to check out Nordstrom's big summer sale, the time to do so is now! It's the last weekend to shop all the amazing deals on fashion, beauty and home. There are over 31,000 items included in the sale, and you can find discounts up to 80% off! Whether you're looking for new workwear for your RTO or you just can't resist a sale on designer brands, Nordstrom's Summer Sale is one you don't want to miss.
Wondering what you can find at the Nordstrom Summer Sale? Well, if you're on a budget, there are quite a few things you can get for under $50. For instance, we found this cozy, relaxed fit Vince Camuto pullover sweater for $46. We even came across this classic ribbed cardigan from BP. for just $15!
Not only can you find budget-friendly items, you can also score some seriously good discounts on brands you love like Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Free People, Madewell, Natori, Sam Edelman, Jeffrey Campbell, and Good American, among many, many others.
The Nordstrom Summer Sale ends on September 12, which means you don't have a lot of time left to shop. Since there are thousands of items to go through, we picked out a few pieces worth adding to your bag. Check those out below.
Can't-Miss Deals From the Nordstrom Summer Sale
BP. Ribbed Cotton Blend Cardigan
A classic cropped cardigan for just $15? Adding to bag now. You can get this in brown, black or this gorgeous deep green.
Olaplex Bond Maintenance Set
Many people have their eye on the If you're a fan of the cult-fave Olaplex No. 3 Bond Hair Perfector, you'll want to snag the Olaplex Bond Maintenance Set. It's limited edition and was released during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale earlier this summer. Included in the set is a jumbo sized version of No. 3, as well as full-size versions of the Bond Maintenance Shampoo and Conditioner.
Steve Madden Chaya Pointed Toe Bootie
The Steve Madden Chaya Pointed Toe Bootie is truly obsession-worthy. It's stylish, cute and comes in three versatile colors that look good with any outfit. We love the chunky block heel and the mixed-media design. It's originally $140 but you can get it on sale today for $60.
Caslon Miller Water Resistant Chelsea Boot
The Caslon Miller Water Resistant Chelsea Boot is a Nordstrom shopper fave. As one reviewer wrote, "These boots are SEXY. I saw the amazing reviews and was a tad worried because I have wider ankles, wider feet and a higher arch so boots are usually kind of hard for me, BUT these are a cinch to put on. The elastic bit is actually quite stretchy. They are SO comfortable and they are fiiiiiiiine." These boots come in several colors and sale prices start at $65.
Zella Recycled Live In Pocket Leggings
These leggings from Zella are described as soft and lustrous. According to one reviewer, they're lightweight yet do a great job of keeping everything in place while highlighting your figure. It's originally $65, but you can snag a pair for as low as $30.
Free People FP Movement Next Round Shorts
These cool boxer-inspired shorts by Free People FP Movement were designed for your comfort. There are currently three colors available and it's on sale for $31.
Jeffrey Campbell Women's Velviteen Bit Loafer
Put these stylish Jeffrey Campbell loafers on for an immediate outfit upgrade. They're originally $115 but on sale for $86. It's a popular style and sizes are selling out. Be sure to snap this up while you still can.
Vince Camuto Center Seam Crewneck Sweater
This extra cozy crewneck sweater from Vince Camuto is a fall wardrobe staple you'll want to throw on during cooler days. Right now, it's on sale for $46.
Our Place x Selena Gomez Always Pan Set
Our Place's best-selling Always Pan is a cult-fave for a reason. Not only does it look good, it was also designed to be a "do-it-all wonder" meant to replace eight pieces of cookware including a frying pan, steamer, and saucepan. The brand released a collab with Selena Gomez earlier this year featuring two new colors. Right now, they're both on sale for $108. Such a great investment!
Sam Edelman Lior Loafer
The Sam Edelman Lior Loafer is a super popular style among Nordstrom shoppers with over 1.1K reviews, most of which are a perfect five stars. They're timeless, sophisticated and a must-have for your closet. According to numerous reviewers, it's a compliment magnet. There are several colors to choose from with prices starting at $110.
Bobbi Brown Luxe Essentials Eye Palette Set
Create an endless amount of beautiful eye looks with this luxurious eyeshadow palette by Bobbi Brown. The eyeshadows were formulated to glide right on, and the colors are a pretty assortment of neutrals and pinks. As a bonus, you even get a Smokey Eye Mascara. The set is valued at $103, but you can get it today for $45.
