All the Royal Details on King Charles III's Reign Following Queen Elizabeth's Death

Watch : King Charles Speaks Out After Queen Elizabeth II's Passing

Big changes are coming to the royal family with the rise of King Charles III.

Following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, Charles automatically inherited the British throne. The royal turnover, which is set to made official in am Accession Council ceremony in London on Sept. 10, ushers in a new era for the connotational monarchy, made up of the United Kingdom and the 14 Commonwealth realms, including Australia and Canada.

Prior to her death at age 96 on Sept. 8, the queen held the record for being the longest-reigning monarch in British history, ruling for 70 years. And Charles, 73, is the oldest person to assume the British throne.

It's been a long time coming. Prior to the queen's death, Charles was the longest-waiting British heir, sitting second in line to the throne since his mother's ascension in 1952 when he was 3 years old.