DRIVE!: Kane Brown Says This Collab Will Be the "Biggest Song" On His New Album

Watch : Kane Brown REVEALS Why He's a Different Man

Sometimes the best collaborators are the people closest to us.

Just ask country star Kane Brown. Fresh off his new album Different Man, the singer appeared on the latest episode of E!'s digital series DRIVE! and told host Austin J. Mills all about teaming up with his wife, Katelyn Brown, behind the mic.

"My fan base has always known that she can sing, and we used to do covers back in the day when we first started dating," Kane shared. "So, they've been asking for five years for us to do a song, and we finally found the right one."

Aptly titled "Thank God," the song features the couple singing about how grateful they are to have found each other. Kane even thinks the track will be "the biggest song on my album."

His wife isn't the only collaborator on the record, though. Kane also teamed up with country superstar Blake Shelton for the album's titular song "Different Man."