See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Out for the First Time Since the Queen's Death

Watch : Prince William & Kate Middleton Reunite With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reunited with the royal family.

The couple officially made their first public appearance after Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Harry and Meghan joined his brother Prince William, along with Kate Middleton, outside Windsor Castle to view tributes to the Queen on Sept. 10. The foursome wore all black as they met with members of the public.

Earlier in the day, William was by King Charles III's side at the Accession Council at St James's Palace in London, where Charles was officially proclaimed the new king during a formal ceremony.

The brothers' walkabout marks a rare joint appearance for the royal family and Harry and Meghan, following a reportedly strained relationship amid the Sussexes' move to the United States.

However, a source close to Charles recently quashed rumors of an estrangement, per the BBC, and the King personally sent love to Meghan and Harry during his first public address to the nation on Sept. 9.