Amanda Seyfried Shares the Sweetest Message to Her Daughter at 2022 Emmys

Amanda Seyfried is not a regular mom, she's a cool mom!
The Dropout star lit up the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12 in a glimmering purple iridescent Armani Privé look. But Amanda's sparkly gown wasn't the only moment worth noting on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
While attending the annual show, in which she is nominated for her first-ever Emmy Award for the Hulu series, she shared a heartwarming message to her and Thomas Sadoski's 5-year-old daughter Nina.
Speaking to Loni Love on Live With E!, Amanda told the host her daughter "should be in bed," adding, "But it's OK, it's fine. She can stay up as long as she likes."
Amanda looked straight at the camera, as if speaking to Nina directly, saying with smile, "You can stay up."
After tackling the real-life Elizabeth Holmes for The Dropout, Amanda admitted that it was a challenge.
"I needed to create my own boundaries because it's a real person with a real story. We just did a version of it," she said. "And I had to keep that separate and remember it's a different version of Elizabeth Holmes."
She added, "It's hard. There's a lot of iconic things about her that we had to capture, but at the end of the day, it's our version. And the audience was able to follow along."
However, earning an Emmy nomination for her work on the show isn't lost on her.
"It's the most exciting thing," she gushed. "How could you not love people paying attention to you and with positive feedback?"
She continued, "You don't do it for that, but when you get it, it's the cherry on the top of a really great job."
As for what's on the horizon for Amanda? She said she'd love to do Broadway next.
"I want to sing," she revealed. "I want to play a musician—it doesn't have to be a singer, but a musician—and a fun kids movie so my kids can watch another animated movie."
We have a feeling she'd let her kids stay up past their bedtime to watch her in an animated movie!
Keep scrolling to see all of the winners from tonight.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).