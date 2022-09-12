Inside the 2022 Emmys Gift Bag: 22 Luxe Items That Are Red Carpet-Worthy

Ah, stars, they're just like us. Except they get invited to the Emmys and they have the chance to receive luxurious vacations and gifts featured in the Emmys 2022 Gift Bag and in the Emmys Giving Suite at the event.

This year, Backstage Creations will produce the 74th Emmy Awards Giving Suite designed by Josh Johnson Home, featuring his signature look of Modern Hollywood Glamour for stars like Selena Gomez, Angela Bassett, Taye Diggs, Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon, Jean Smart, Kerry Washington, Seth Meyers and host Kenan Thompson to enjoy.

From everything needed to indulge in a self-care day from companies like Nu Skin and Crystal Hills Organics to a Hasbro action figure that can be created in the owner's likeness, this year's Emmys gift bag will not disappoint. It's so large and filled with so many gifts that it's packed in a Ricardo Beverly Hills suitcase

If you've ever wondered what goodies and experiences celebrities are treated to at award shows, you've come to the right place. Scroll below to check out what's in this year's Emmys gift bag and featured in the Emmys Giving Suite.

Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry

Erin Flynn specializes in custom designs, reimagining personal heirlooms, or innovating around her signature collections of timeless, bespoke and ethically sourced fine jewelry. Her pieces will be included in the Giving Suite at the Emmys.

Four Seasons Nevis

Attendees of the Giving Suite at the Emmys will receive a luxury trip to the Four Seasons Nevis. The trip includes a three night stay in the hotel's Ocean View room, daily breakfast, round trip airport transfers, a massage for two, two rounds of golf, and a dinner for two.

Hasbro Personalized Action Figure

Hasbro is making dreams come true for anyone who has ever wanted to be a character in their favorite movie, tv show, or comic. Guests of the Emmys Giving Suite will get to create a 6-inch action figure that looks like them using Hasbro's Selfie Series technology.

Mude Functional Sparkling Drinks

Guests of the Emmys Giving Suite can enjoy a refreshing, plant-based Mude sparkling beverage crafted with adaptogens and botanicals. They're brewed to refresh your mood, whether that be giving you energy or helping you to relax. 

Museum Hotel Cappadocia

Hello, luxury! Guests of the Giving Suite will also receive a three night stay at Museum Hotel in Cappadocia, Turkey, including a two way airport transfer and a dinner at Lil'a during their stay.

Ricardo Beverly Hills

Attendees of the Emmys Giving Suite will also take home a suitcase from Ricardo Beverly Hills that they can take on their three luxury vacays.

RiverView Ranch Retreat & Western Adventures

After attending the Emmys, guests of the Giving Suite will get to relax and unwind on a luxury vacation at the beautiful River View Ranch in Montana. This trip includes a three night stay at the ranch, designer amenities, farm-to-table dining, on-site activities and adventures, a custom itinerary unique to the guest's interests, and an airport private chauffeur service to and from the ranch.

 

Spirit Hoods

Spirit Hoods offers some seriously soft and cozy faux fur apparel and home goods which will be available in the Emmys Giving Suite.

5 Circle Skin Care by Denise Bell

Created by Esthetician Denise Bell, 5 Circle Skin Care was created to give clients real results in just five steps. Guests who take home the Emmys gift bag will get to try 5 Circle's Bright & Early exfoliating cleanser for tired skin for themselves.

Ageless Innovation

Lifetime Lineup by Ageless Innovation is a therapy-based card game for aging loved ones and their families. It features both historical events and pop culture moments to encourage story-telling, social interaction, and conversation between generations. Emmys gift bag recipients will get to take home this game to try with their families.

Aveeno

Recipients of the Emmys gift bag will also receive a product from Aveeno, a skincare brand that we know and love. The Tone + Texture Renewing Night Cream contains 6% natural PHA, Pro-Vitamin B3, and prebiotic oat to deeply nourish & visibly improve bumpy skin overnight.

Comvita Manuka Honey

This Manuka Honey is sustainably harvested from the remote forests of New Zealand, and it provides support for the body's natural healing process, immunity, and gut health.

Crane Stationery

Crane Stationery is also included in the Emmys gift bag.

Crystal Hills Organics

What better way to manifest with crystals than soaking in them with Crystal Hills Organics' bath salts? Emmys attendees will love to relax and unwind before bed with the Crystal Dreams Bath Salts.

Disney Publishing Worldwide The Golden Girls Cookbook: Cheesecakes and Cocktails!

The Golden Girls Cookbook: Cheesecakes and Cocktails! features over forty new dessert and drink recipes from Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia, so Emmys gift bag recipients will feel like they're relaxing on the lanai or getting set to win the Shady Pines bake-off. 

Dr. Monkey's Ridiculously Good Caramel

If its name is any indication, Emmys gift bag recipients are in for a treat with a half-pound bag of Dr. Monkey's Ridiculously Good Caramel.

Mark Bryan & Company LLC

This book by Mark Bryan expands on the theories and practices he developed with Julia Cameron to help readers achieve more creativity at work.

Huriia Hands-Free Wearable Umbrella Holder

This female-owned small business invented this hands-free umbrella holder, and Emmys gift bag recipients will get to experience the innovative Huriia product for colder, rainy days ahead.

Nu Skin

Refresh your skin and experience spa-like luxury with this Nu Skin cleansing device that features micropulse oscillation technology to deliver brighter, healthier and more youthful-looking skin. 

So Beer

You don't have to drink alcohol to cheers with your friends and family. So Beer is a low calorie non-alcoholic American Light Lager available in two flavors, Light and Grapefruit. With only 30 calories and no alcohol, you can enjoy a beverage without the hangover or extra calories.

Thera Cane MAX Trigger Point Massager

Treat your muscles to deep relief from pain, knots, and spasms with this simple yet highly-effective Thera Can Trigger Point Massager. Break tension in your body by targeting even the hardest-to-reach spots.

Vahdam India Nourishing Herbal Tea Infusions

Emmys gift bag recipients will also be treated to 60 nourishing Herbal Tea infusions from Vahdam India.

