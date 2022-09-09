Criminal Minds Reboot Adds a New “Dark” Character Ahead of Fall Premiere

Watch : "Criminal Minds" Cast Celebrates 300th Episode Milestone

An evolution of the minds.

The Paramount+ revival of series Criminal Minds is back not only with a new name, Criminal Minds: Evolution, but also some new faces. One of those being Zach Gilford who has officially joined the cast in a reoccurring role as Elias Voit, who the streamer describes as "an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and an obsession with death."

While the description doesn't explicitly name Elias as the team's latest UnSub, it certainly sounds like he's up to no good.

The Evolution is an extension of the long running original Criminal Minds series, which debuted on CBS in 2005 and ended back in 2020. This reboot will once again follow "the FBI's elite team of criminal profilers," who, as the streamer notes in its synopsis, will "come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers."

The description adds, "As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time."