Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton Set to Headline Stagecoach 2023

Watch : Why Luke Bryan Likes Performing at Stagecoach Festival

Kick the dust up and pack your cowboy hats: Stagecoach 2023 is coming sooner than you think.

On Sept. 12, organizers announced the lineup for the annual country music festival in Indio, Calif. In celebration of the festival's 15th year, fans are being treated to a stacked lineup of headliners including Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton.

"Stagecoach has been a festival for years that we really look forward to," Luke exclusively shared with E! News. "When we get to Stagecoach, just the size of the crowd and the vibe of the crowd is so enormous. It's just one of the highlights of the year."

Another perk of performing at the festival? The location, baby!

"Seeing the palm trees, seeing the mountains in the background, seeing 30 or 40,000 country fans out there, it's pretty special stuff," the American Idol judge added before kicking off the Farm Tour, sponsored by the National Pork Board. "There's something for everybody and Stagecoach does such a great job of showcasing many different styles of country music and I think it's just a testament to where country music is as a whole and it's just fun."