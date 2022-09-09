Season 2 of The Sex Lives of College Girls Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

The Sex Lives of College Girls are back, and they're growing up.
The second season of the HBO series will premiere in November, co-creator Justin Noble revealed Sept. 9, and will pick up right after the girls' Thanksgiving breaks and take them through to the end of their first year in college. Plus, it'll be a particularly snowy winter at Essex College, which Noble said he and co-creator Mindy Kaling are especially pumped to feature in the sophomore season.
"We're going to be spending a lot of time in something that Mindy and I were really excited to write to and never really got to creatively in season one, which is an East Coast winter," Noble tells Entertainment Weekly. "Because that was a big part of both of our college experiences going to school in the Northeast, where the show is set. A lot of coats, a lot of snow. So we'll be getting some of that."
Plus, Noble has a sneak peek at what we can expect out of the girls' season two arcs: Leighton (Renée Rapp) will be continuing her coming-out journey as Noble says she "continues to grow into that confidence," while Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) will dive into her relationship with Canaan (Christopher Meyer) as the soccer season ends.
And, in a twist, party-girl Bela (Amrit Kaur) might not be continuing her old season one ways.
"I think Bela might be ready to enter into a relationship," Noble says. "Bela is a stand-in for a lot of people in their college experience, which is that she doesn't really know what she wants. And I think depending on the day of the week, she might think that she's ready to be in a relationship with someone, or she might still be in that flavor-of-the-week fun party vibe where she just wants to meet new people all the time and not be pinned down.
"That's a journey that we could see Bela going through this season, kind of figuring out, where is she at?" he continues. "Is she ready to date, for the first time in her life probably?"
Meanwhile, Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) is going to have to figure out how she'll pay for college after losing her job—without season one heartthrob Nico (Gavin Leatherwood) there to support her.
"There's a lot of people in Kimberly's position who are trying to stay at schools that they want to be at," he says. "So Kimberly is going to be dealing with that quite a bit, figuring out how to fix her problem. That is quite a lot of money that a student has to find to be able to stay at a school that was her dream. So that is going to be taking up a whole lot of her mental capacity."
Season one of The Sex Lives of College Girls is streaming now on HBO Max.