See King Charles III’s First Formal Portrait As King

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II Updates: Mourning, Funeral & Royal Succession

Presenting His Majesty.

One day after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, her eldest son, King Charles III—who was immediately crowned following his mother's passing—addressed the nation in a speech delivered on Sept. 9.

During his address given at Buckingham Palace, the first formal photograph of the royal was captured and shared to the public. In the portrait, the royal is seen posing alongside a photo of the late monarch.

King Charles' first formal picture was taken in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace, where the Queen recorded some of her holiday messages. Throughout his speech given on Sept. 9, the 73-year-old honored his mother's unforgettable legacy.

"I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow," he began his speech. "Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen, my beloved Mother, was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example."