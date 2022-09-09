See King Charles III’s First Formal Portrait As King

Presenting His Majesty.
One day after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, her eldest son, King Charles III—who was immediately crowned following his mother's passing—addressed the nation in a speech delivered on Sept. 9.
During his address given at Buckingham Palace, the first formal photograph of the royal was captured and shared to the public. In the portrait, the royal is seen posing alongside a photo of the late monarch.
King Charles' first formal picture was taken in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace, where the Queen recorded some of her holiday messages. Throughout his speech given on Sept. 9, the 73-year-old honored his mother's unforgettable legacy.
"I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow," he began his speech. "Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen, my beloved Mother, was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example."
King Charles continued, "Queen Elizabeth had a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today."
In accordance with British rule, Charles' ascension to the throne came moments after Buckingham Palace announced the passing of Queen Elizabeth.
Before his succession, King Charles had cemented himself as both the oldest and the longest-serving heir apparent in British history—with his title as Prince of Wales being held since July 1958.
As Charles highlighted in his speech to the nation, "As The Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation. And wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the Realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavor to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life."
Charles will officially be proclaimed King in a formal ceremony on Sept. 10.