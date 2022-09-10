Everything We Know About Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

The world is preparing to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II.
On Sept. 10, two days after her death at age 96, Buckingham Palace announced its plans for the late monarch's state funeral as it continues its mourning period. The day will be a national bank holiday for the residents of the United Kingdom.
Pre-Funeral Arrangements:
The queen's coffin currently rests in the Ballroom at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, her vacation home and where she passed away. On Sept. 11, it will be transferred to Edinburgh by vehicle to rest in the Throne Room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse. On Sept. 12, the queen's son and new King Charles III and other members of the royal family will take part in a procession to convey the coffin to St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, where they will attend a church service.
The coffin will then lie at rest in St Giles' Cathedral, guarded by Vigils from the Royal Company of Archers, to allow the people of Scotland to pay their respects.
On Sept. 13, Charles' sister Princess Anne will accompany the coffin on a Royal Air Force flight from Edinburgh to its RAF Northolt base in England. It will then be conveyed to Buckingham Palace by road, to rest in the Bow Room.
On Sept. 14, the coffin will be borne in procession on a gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster. The procession will travel through the Queen's Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard and arrive at the Palace of Westminster's Westminster Hall. The Archbishop of Canterbury will then conduct a short service, after which the coffin will lie-in-state until the queen's funeral, to allow the public to pay their respects.
Date and Time of the Queen's Funeral
The queen's funeral service will take place on Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT.
Location of the Queen's Funeral:
The coffin will be taken in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, the site of her 1953 coronation and her 1947 wedding to Prince Philip.
The Queen's Funeral Procession Route:
After the service at Westminster Abbey, the coffin carrying the queen's body will travel in Procession to Wellington Arch, after which it will travel to Windsor Castle.
Windsor Castle Service:
Once the coffin reaches Windsor—the queen's home for the past two years, the State Hearse will travel in Procession to St. George's Chapel in the area, where a Committal Service will be held.
Who Will Attend the Queen's Funeral?
Several members of the royal family, including her eldest son King Charles III, his children Prince William and Prince Harry, are expected to be in attendance. In addition, a senior White House official confirmed to NBC News' Savannah Guthrie that President Joe Biden will attend the funeral.
The president previously paid tribute to the queen while delivering remarks at a Democratic National Convention reception on Sept. 8. "I had the opportunity to meet her before she passed and she was an incredibly gracious and decent woman," he said. "The thoughts and prayers of the American people are with the people of the United Kingdom and the commonwealth in their grief."
The Queen's Final Resting Place:
According to multiple reports, the queen will be buried at Windsor Castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel. Her late husband Prince Philip, who died last year, will be transferred from the spot where he has been temporarily interred so he can be laid to rest by her side. His remains are still at the Royal Vault at St. George's Chapel.
The Guardian has reported that various officials have met two or three times a year to refine, hash out and smooth over any potential wrinkles in the Queen's funeral plans.
"Everyone around the world is looking to us to do this again perfectly," explained one participant, referencing previous state funerals, "and we will."
On Sept. 9, the United Kingdom began the first full day of national mourning following Her Majesty's death. In the morning hours, 96 gun salutes were fired and church bells tolled across the country and overseas in tribute to the Queen. The first full day of mourning comes exactly seven years after the late Queen became the longest reigning monarch in British history.
Several prayer services paying tribute to the queen have been held since her death, at a private church service near Balmoral, attended by her younger children Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne and their families, and at St Paul's Cathedral in London. While Charles was not in attendance, the service included the first official rendition of God Save the King.
In his first speech to the nation as King, His Majesty paid tribute to his beloved mother. "She was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother," he said. "Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today."
(Originally published on Sept. 9, 2022 at 12:04 p.m. PT)