Everything We Know About Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

On Sept. 13, Charles' sister Princess Anne will accompany the coffin on a Royal Air Force flight from Edinburgh to its RAF Northolt base in England. It will then be conveyed to Buckingham Palace by road, to rest in the Bow Room.

On Sept. 14, the coffin will be borne in procession on a gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster. The procession will travel through the Queen's Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard and arrive at the Palace of Westminster's Westminster Hall. The Archbishop of Canterbury will then conduct a short service, after which the coffin will lie-in-state until the queen's funeral, to allow the public to pay their respects.

Date and Time of the Queen's Funeral

The queen's funeral service will take place on Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT.

Location of the Queen's Funeral:

The coffin will be taken in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, the site of her 1953 coronation and her 1947 wedding to Prince Philip.

The Queen's Funeral Procession Route:

After the service at Westminster Abbey, the coffin carrying the queen's body will travel in Procession to Wellington Arch, after which it will travel to Windsor Castle.

Windsor Castle Service:

Once the coffin reaches Windsor—the queen's home for the past two years, the State Hearse will travel in Procession to St. George's Chapel in the area, where a Committal Service will be held.

Who Will Attend the Queen's Funeral?

Several members of the royal family, including her eldest son King Charles III, his children Prince William and Prince Harry, are expected to be in attendance. In addition, a senior White House official confirmed to NBC News' Savannah Guthrie that President Joe Biden will attend the funeral.

The president previously paid tribute to the queen while delivering remarks at a Democratic National Convention reception on Sept. 8. "I had the opportunity to meet her before she passed and she was an incredibly gracious and decent woman," he said. "The thoughts and prayers of the American people are with the people of the United Kingdom and the commonwealth in their grief."

The Queen's Final Resting Place:

According to multiple reports, the queen will be buried at Windsor Castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel. Her late husband Prince Philip, who died last year, will be transferred from the spot where he has been temporarily interred so he can be laid to rest by her side. His remains are still at the Royal Vault at St. George's Chapel.