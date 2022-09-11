Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Jason Momoa shaved off his signature long hair, Dove Cameron opted for bold bangs and Hailey Bieber gave her viral glazed donut nails trend a seasonal makeover.

How do you say "OMG" in Dothraki?

That was what every Game of Thrones fan said this week, but not because of the latest episode of The House of the Dragon. No, it was caused by Jason Momoa shaving his head, saying goodbye to his signature long hair for a very good cause. But he wasn't the only celebrity to debut a major hair transformation: Dove Cameron tested out blunt bangs, Tilda Swinton rocked yellow locks and Tamron Hall kicked off the new season of her eponymous talk show with a platinum blonde 'do. 

Plus, Hailey Bieber proved she was ready for fall when she gave her viral glazed donut nails trend a seasonally appropriate makeover. Once again, she totally nailed it. 

Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week: 

Jason Momoa

Our sun and stars is looking very different these days.

Momoa said goodbye to his signature long tresses and showed off his new buzzcut in a video posted to Instagram Sept. 5. "Hand me those braids," the Game of Thrones alum told the person trimming his tresses before holding up his chopped strands. "Shaving off the hair. Ohhhh man! I've never even felt the wind right there."

But there was a larger meaning behind the 43-year-old's dramatic chop.

"I'm tired of these plastic bottles. We gotta stop," Momoa explained. "Plastic forks, all that s--t. It just goes into our land. It goes into our ocean. I'm here in Hawaii right now and just seeing things in our ocean, it's just so sad. So please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastic in your life, help me....Plastic bottles are ridiculous. Bring your canteen or now everyone is making the aluminum, which is fantastic. So, aloha. We're going to keep going."

Dove Cameron

"We can talk about it in the morning."

That was Cameron's caption for her series of Instagram photos showing off her blunt bangs. And we are more than ready to talk about her edgy new look. 

The "Breakfast" singer, who was known for her platinum blonde hair before unveiling a dramatic brunette transformation last November, recently opened up to E! News about how dyeing her hair was "a total identity shift for me."

"When I dyed my hair it was a reclamation of deciding who I was versus who I felt I always had to be," the 26-year-old explained at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. "I feel like I have more fun now and I feel more in touch with myself. It's wild how something as small as a hair color can do that for us."

Anna Vakili

Forget a text, Love Island U.K. fans just got a transformation.

Vakili took to TikTok to compare her appearance during her days on season five of the ITV series to now, captioning the video, "Less fillers, fuller brows and a hair colour change has really done the most."

The 32-year-old previously opened up about her decision to stop undergoing cosmetic procedures.

"My face is going a lot more back to how it naturally looked," she told The Sun in May 2021. "Sometimes I look back at old photos and videos and think 'Wow. I was so over the top.'"

Tilda Swinton

Swinton isn't going for mellow.

The star debuted yellow hair at the 2022 Venice Film Festival Sept. 7 at a photocall to promote her new film, The Eternal Daughter. But the 61-year-old's newly neon strands were more than just a fashion statement. 

At the film's press conference, Swinton paired her new hue with blue Loewe button-up, an intentional homage to Ukraine. As she told reporters, "It's my honor to wear half of the Ukrainian flag."

Hailey Bieber

Bieber's viral nail design just got an autumnal makeover.

The Rhode Skin founder debuted her fall-ready manicure in a Sept. 3 TikTok, showcasing a shimmery bronzy color with a glossy finish done by nail artist Zola Ganzorigt.

"I know we're tired of my constant color switch up but," Bieber captioned the video, alongside close-up shots of her almond-shaped nails, "the chocolate glazed donut nails are really hitting for me for fall."

Tamron Hall

#itwastimeforachange.

That was one of the hashtag Hall's hairstylist Johnny Wright used in his Instagram post about the talk show host's new platinum blonde 'do.

Hall debuted the hair color in the season four premiere of The Tamron Hall Show on Sept. 6. "Golden hour," the 51-year-old captioned a post showing off her lightened locks.  

