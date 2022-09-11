Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week: 

Jason Momoa

Our sun and stars is looking very different these days.

Momoa said goodbye to his signature long tresses and showed off his new buzzcut in a video posted to Instagram Sept. 5. "Hand me those braids," the Game of Thrones alum told the person trimming his tresses before holding up his chopped strands. "Shaving off the hair. Ohhhh man! I've never even felt the wind right there."

But there was a larger meaning behind the 43-year-old's dramatic chop.

"I'm tired of these plastic bottles. We gotta stop," Momoa explained. "Plastic forks, all that s--t. It just goes into our land. It goes into our ocean. I'm here in Hawaii right now and just seeing things in our ocean, it's just so sad. So please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastic in your life, help me....Plastic bottles are ridiculous. Bring your canteen or now everyone is making the aluminum, which is fantastic. So, aloha. We're going to keep going."