Watch: Jason Momoa SHAVES His Head for a Good Cause
How do you say "OMG" in Dothraki?
That was what every Game of Thrones fan said this week, but not because of the latest episode of The House of the Dragon. No, it was caused by Jason Momoa shaving his head, saying goodbye to his signature long hair for a very good cause. But he wasn't the only celebrity to debut a major hair transformation: Dove Cameron tested out blunt bangs, Tilda Swinton rocked yellow locks and Tamron Hall kicked off the new season of her eponymous talk show with a platinum blonde 'do.
Plus, Hailey Bieber proved she was ready for fall when she gave her viral glazed donut nails trend a seasonally appropriate makeover. Once again, she totally nailed it.
Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week: