Ciara Serves Up a Sexy Matrix Look to Kick Off New York Fashion Week

Ciara's latest outfit will make you say Oh.
On Sept. 8, the "Level Up" singer kicked off New York Fashion Week with an edgy ensemble that looked straight out of The Matrix.
While attending the REVOLVE Gallery NYFW Presentation at Hudson Yards, Ciara turned heads in a black patent leather trench coat—sans clothes underneath—which she paired with matching thigh-high boots, square-framed sunglasses and layers of dainty necklaces.
In true Ciara fashion, her all-black get-up was from her clothing line LITA by Ciara. And it's clear she wanted to keep the focus on her dominatrix-esque look as she wore barely-there makeup and styled her hair in an effortless updo with loose bangs framing her face.
The "Goodies" singer celebrated NYFW alongside Lala Anthony, Joan Smalls, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Culpo, Euphoria's Angus Cloud and Lori Harvey (among a dozen more stars).
Over the years, Ciara been a force in the fashion and beauty industry.
It was just last month she announced her new OAM skincare line, telling her Instagram followers on Aug. 29, "You've been asking, and here it is. Meet my secret sauce."
And last fall, while introducing her clothing label, she detailed why it holds such a special place in her heart.
"Women have an incredibly expansive gift for expressing Love," she wrote on Instagram on Aug. 26, 2021. "We make a lot happen with our Love. We are empowered by the way we know how to Love. I poured a lot of love into every part of the process of creating this line!"
She continued, "I'm a High-Low fashion kind of girl, and Tom Boy Chic is my style. My goal is for LITA to be your best friend in fashion, your one-stop-shop from day to night."
Considering she wore an eye-catching outfit from her line to New York Fashion Week, it's safe to say she's reached her goal!