The Bachelorette’s Erich Apologizes For Resurfaced Blackface Photo

Erich Schwer has issued an apology after an old yearbook photo showing him wearing blackface resurfaced online.

The Bachelorette frontrunner shared his statement on Sept. 8 alongside alongside a picture of a black square. The photo, which first began circulating on Reddit several days prior, shows Schwer dressed as Jimi Hendrix wearing blackface and an afro wig.

"I wholeheartedly apologize for the insensitive photo of me in Blackface from my high school yearbook that has been circulating," he wrote on Instagram. "What I thought at the time was a representation of my love for Jimi Hendrix, was nothing but ignorance."

"I was naïve to the hurtful implications of my actions to the Black community and those closest to me, and will forever regret my offensive and damaging behavior," the real estate analyst continued. "I am deeply ashamed by my actions and understand that my apology is only the first step in taking accountability."