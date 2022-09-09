Tia Mowry's Personal Kryptonite Is Deliciously Relatable

Tia Mowry has quite the sweet tooth.
The actress is just as talented in the kitchen as she is onscreen, teaching fans her latest recipes on her YouTube channel Tia Mowry's Quick Fix. So, when asked to share her personal kryptonite on E! News' Daily Pop, it's no surprise that it's one of her favorite baked goods.
"It has to be food, and I'm gonna say red velvet cupcakes," she exclusively told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker on the show's Sept. 8 episode, adding, "I will glut and glut [a.k.a. glutton] till I get sick."
Always down for a good sweet treat, Tia is also up for trying new things in the kitchen, and she has the perfect taste testers right at home: Her kids Cree, 11, and Cairo Hardrict, 4, whom she shares with husband Cory Hardrict.
"I feel like if they're like, 'Mmm Mommy, this is good,' then I'm like, 'Okay, then this is good,'" the 44-year-old shared. "They're not gonna lie. The kids tell the truth."
One thing she loves just as much as cooking is traveling to new places with her family, something she hopes to help other people do by teaming up with Marriot Bonvoy for their new Boundless Credit Card.
"I'm very, very passionate about inspiring and encouraging people to explore, to learn, to grow, and I feel like you do that by traveling," she told Daily Pop. "I love that that's what this whole campaign is about. There's an incredible contest where three amazing winners will have the opportunity to have the trip of a lifetime to one of their favorite destinations. And the value is at $50,000."
As for the next trip she's dying to take? "I've been wanting to do a girls' trip," the Sister, Sister star shared. "I absolutely love Anguilla. I've been there before with the family, but I wanna go there with my girlfriends. You know, sip on some coconut water, hydrate."
Hear Tia answer Francesca's rapid-fire questions in the full interview above.
