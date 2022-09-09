Tia Mowry's Personal Kryptonite Is Deliciously Relatable

Watch : Tia Mowry Opens Up About Her SWEET Kryptonite

Tia Mowry has quite the sweet tooth.

The actress is just as talented in the kitchen as she is onscreen, teaching fans her latest recipes on her YouTube channel Tia Mowry's Quick Fix. So, when asked to share her personal kryptonite on E! News' Daily Pop, it's no surprise that it's one of her favorite baked goods.

"It has to be food, and I'm gonna say red velvet cupcakes," she exclusively told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker on the show's Sept. 8 episode, adding, "I will glut and glut [a.k.a. glutton] till I get sick."

Always down for a good sweet treat, Tia is also up for trying new things in the kitchen, and she has the perfect taste testers right at home: Her kids Cree, 11, and Cairo Hardrict, 4, whom she shares with husband Cory Hardrict.

"I feel like if they're like, 'Mmm Mommy, this is good,' then I'm like, 'Okay, then this is good,'" the 44-year-old shared. "They're not gonna lie. The kids tell the truth."