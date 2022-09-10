Charles Officially Proclaimed King in Formal Ceremony

Watch : King Charles Speaks Out After Queen Elizabeth II's Passing

The United Kingdom has a new Monarch.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her oldest son, Charles, has officially been named King at the Accession Council in a ceremony at St. James' Palace in London on Sept. 10.

During the ceremony, King Charles made a declaration and swore under oath in the presence of privy counsellors, including Queen Consort, Camilla, and his oldest son, William, who is now the Prince of Wales.

"My mother's reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion," Charles said, per NBC News. "Even as we grieve we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me."

Traditionally, an accession council is held within 24 hours of a monarch's death. However, King Charles III still received his new title immediately after the Queen passed away on Sept. 8.

That day, the royal family announced in a statement on Twitter that the monarch "died peacefully" at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Following Her Majesty's death, the King declared a period of royal mourning, which is set to last until seven days after his mother's funeral, which does not yet have a date set.