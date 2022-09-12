Lacey Chabert's First-Ever Clothing Collection Is So Fetch—and Includes Mommy & Me Looks

This article is sponsored by HSN. These items were selected from HSN because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Fetch has finally happened. Actress and working mom Lacey Chabert has launched her first-ever apparel collection with HSN, and it's even better than a pair of white gold hoops. E! spoke with Lacey about the inspiration behind her designs, her favorite pieces, and so much more. "It's really fun to be super involved in the design process," Lacey told us, "And I also learned how similar this is to bringing a film to life."
Read on to learn all about Lacey's exclusive-to-HSN line, and maybe even do a little shopping for yourself.
E: Have you always wanted to design a line of clothing?
Lacey Chabert: I have! Collaborating with HSN on this has been a dream come true. Clothing is such a way to express yourself, and I'm actually a longtime HSN shopper!
E: Well, that answers my question of how you decided on HSN for your line.
LC: I've always loved the experience of shopping with them, so when I had the opportunity to work with HSN, it seemed like the perfect fit.
Speaking of the perfect fit, here's a look at everything you can buy from the Lacey Chabert x HSN line:
Lacey Chabert Lacey Tiered Dress
I got to try the Lacey Tiered Dress, and I absolutely loved it. It was flowy, flattering, and best of all? Fully lined. "I love a flowy dress," Lacey explained, "So I wanted to make something that feels like a nightgown, but one you can wear outside." (Spoiler alert: That's exactly how it feels.)
Lacey Chabert Julia Tiered Dress
The Julia Dress is essentially the Lacey Dress, but in mini form. It's perfect for matching Mommy & Me looks, but it's also easy (and versatile!) enough for your little one to love on her own. As for what Julia herself thinks? "She loves it!" No, really: As Lacey describes it, her daughter "always wants to match with [her], and wants a kids' size in everything" the actress and mom buys.
Lacey Chabert French Terry Jumpsuit with Pockets
"I live in loungewear," Lacey told E!, "I feel like my closet has become 5% dressy clothes and red carpet styles, and 95% loungewear." That's why, the actress detailed, she came up with flexible pieces like the French Terry Jumpsuit: They're comfy enough for activities from "cuddling on the couch" to "getting coffee with a girlfriend" without a second thought.
Lacey Chabert Novelty Pattern Cardigan PJ Set
"Floral, feminine prints" are among the actress's favorite styles, which is why her cardigan pajama set is available in three of them.
Lacey Chabert Henley Lounge Set
Since "cozy and comfortable, yet cute and presentable" is how Lacey describes the big idea behind the HSN-exclusive line, the luxe and ladylike Henley Lounge Set embodies that perfectly.
Lacey Chabert Kid's Long Sleeve Pullover
Given daughter Julia's love of all things matching, it was a "high priority" for Lacey to offer items like the long sleeve pullover in coordinated Mommy & Me editions.
Lacey Chabert French Terry Tie-Front Top
The Tie-Front Top is just one of the pieces inspired by the actress's own lifestyle. "I'm constantly on the go," she explained, "I'm a mom first, and I have my acting career...I just want to be comfortable!"
Lacey Chabert Hooded Jacket with Drawstring Waist
The easygoing Hooded Jacket with Drawstring Waist is intended to be a wear-everywhere piece, in every sense. When E! spoke with Lacey, she was wearing it with the Weekender leggings that minute — and planned to run out to pick her daughter up from school in it after. "I love a hoodie," the actress gushed. Same here.
Lacey Chabert Weekender Legging
When asked about her favorite types of clothing, Lacey had an immediate answer. "Soft, yummy fabrics," she said, "That's what I'm most drawn to." Enter the Weekender Legging, a Weekday and Weekend essential that helps anchor her collection.
Now that you've cozied up in celeb-designed loungewear for HSN, check out this cookware line by Laura Prepon.